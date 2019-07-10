Businessman murder case: One more suspect held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:42 am

Hyderabad: One more person was picked up by the City Police for questioning in connection with the murder of businessman Ram Prasad, who was killed on Saturday night at Punjagutta.

The suspect, Prasad, who was evading arrest was nabbed and brought to the city and is being questioned about his involvement in the case. Prasad was driving the Bolero vehicle in which three other persons Shyam, Choto and Ramesh, who claimed to have murdered Ram Prasad had come to the city and escaped after the killing.

The police are still questioning Koganti Satyam, the prime suspect in the case. Satyam was reportedly picked by the police from Secunderabad railway station on Monday and since is being questioned. Although he denied his involvement in the murder, family members of Ram Prasad have accused him of the murder.

Shyam told the police that he was harassed and implicated in false cases by Ram Prasad. The police have learnt the murder was planned by Satyam a few months ago in Vijayawada, for which he sought the help of Shyam and others to execute it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .