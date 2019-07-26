Businessman’s house burgled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the house of a businessman in Vivekanand Nagar in Kukatpally and decamped with gold, silver and diamonds here in the early hours of Friday.

The burglars broke into the house of G Padma Rao in the absence of the residents, the police said, adding that two persons, suspected to be from local gangs, broke into the house and stole the jewellery from the almirah in bedroom. When the family returned on Friday morning, they found the main door open and the house ransacked.

The Kukatpally police, along with the CLUES Team and Special Operations Team, have examined the scene while surveillance cameras in the surroundings were being examined to identify the offenders.

Madhapur DCP A Venkateshwara Rao, Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini and Kukatpally ACP and other officials visited the house.