Businessman’s house looted in Balapur

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a businessman’s house at Kothapet in Balapur and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 25 tolas and other valuables late night on Friday. The residents of the house had gone to attend a function when the incident took place.

According to the Balapur police, house owner Mohammed Khalid, along with his family, had gone to a party around 9.30 pm. When they returned around 11.45 pm and opened the main door, they found the house ransacked and the gold and other valuables missing.

“Gold ornaments, a costly watch and two cellphones were stolen from the house. The burglars are suspected to have broken in from a site under construction adjacent to the house,” police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and is being investigated.