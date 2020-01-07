Busting myths around women and weight training

By | Mohd Abdul Lateef | Published: 8:45 pm

Eighty years ago, Sigmund Freud made a distinct note that “Anatomy is destiny… that attraction goes back to the physical”. Repeated researches conducted in this regard have proven the effects of physical attractiveness, and the adage that beauty is only skin deep has clearly turned to be a myth.

All people are born with genes that determine their height , bone structure, eye colour, sex and intelligence. Most of them are unalterable. Despite the fact that they are unalterable, our appearance can be improved upon as it is partially genetic and partially attained. The most practical and efficient mode of mutating the human body is ‘proper exercise’.

In this regard, I would like to state that exercise for sport and exercise for the purpose of contouring the body are distinct activities. A woman who desires to transfigure her body needs to exercise intensely, and it must be progressive. In fact, the degree of firming and shaping the body is directly related to the intensity of the exercise.

For exercise to shape a woman’s body, specific muscles must be isolated, stretched and constructed against resistance through a full range of possible movement.

The belief that women who lift weights will build large unfeminine muscles is a myth as it is virtually impossible for a woman to develop excessively large muscles. Building large muscles requires two very crucial factors — Genetics and Testosterone, the latter in women is one-hundredth of the amount found in men.

Research done on this subject clearly proved that muscular girth exhibited by females as a result of training with weights was only 0.6 cms or less than a quarter of an inch. This small increase in circumference measurement, for instance, the upper thigh make some women feel that their pants are fitting tighter around their thigh; the reason, however, is a phenomenon called “heightened perception of touch”. This happens because of the increased blood flow to a particular body part making it touch sensitive.

It is a well-documented fact that feminine curves are the result of female fat distribution, but they should be well-supported by underlying muscle. Fat is feminine and appealing only when it is firm and properly distributed. Most women’s problem with their figure is related to the condition of being undersmuscled and overfat simultaneously.

A slight increase in muscle will increase her basal metabolic rate since muscle is the foremost consumer of energy in the body. An increase in strength makes her life easier and many an aspect of pregnancy get augmented too. For years many women have been led to believe that stretching movements will benefit them more than lifting weights, the fact remains that you can only stretch as much as you can contract. Moreover, women, because of their inherent hormones and body composition are more flexible than men. Their belief that stretching strengthens and firms their muscles is wrong, and it does not reduce cellulite deposits around their hips and thighs. They must know and learn to clearly distinguish between bodyweight and body fat.

Those women who can weather the experience of high intensity exercises will realise the benefits they bestow on her. With properly instructed exercises, in a short span of six months, she will be leaner, firmer and healthier and her own enthusiasm to train will be high.

