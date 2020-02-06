Bustling activity at jataras in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Karimnagar: Scores of devotees thronged Sammakka-Sarakka jataras being celebrated at different places in erstwhile Karimnagar district. There was a spurt in devotee turnout on the second day since the main deity Sammakka was brought to the altars on Thursday.

While Sarakka was brought to the altar on Wednesday evening, Sammakka was brought on Thursday evening.

With both deities in place, pilgrims thronged jataras in large numbers. Besides tonsuring their heads as part of their vows, Bangaram (jaggery) equivalent to their weight was also offered to the presiding deities.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar offered Bangaram equivalent to his weight at Chilvakodur in Gollapalli mandal of Jagitial district.

He, along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, performed pujas to goddesses at the Chilvakodur jatara. Later, the Minister also offered Bangaram at Rayapatnam jatara near Dharmapuri.

Peddapalli Collector Sikta Patnaik visited the jatara at Nirukulla vagu, Sultanabad mandal, and examined arrangements. She instructed the officials to be alert during the tribal fair and take all possible steps for the convenience of pilgrims. She inspected health camp arranged at the jatara and instructed doctors to be available.

She wanted the police officials to deploy huge force to avert any untoward incidents. She also advised devotees to be alert.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander also offered prayers to Sammakka-Sarakka at the Golivada jatara of Anthargoan mandal.

