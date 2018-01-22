Busy Sunday as thousands throng Hyderabad Book Fair

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: It was a busy Sunday for book sellers as thousands thronged the NTR Stadium for the ongoing 31st edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair.

Thousands of children were seen in school uniform accompanied by teachers and parents while publishers and bookstore staffers made transaction easy with ePos machines and Paytm facilities.

Fiction ruled the roost, while devotional and educational books were selling high as well. Magician Chokkapu Venkata Ramana kept scores of families hooked for more than an hour, while a debate between a bunch of children’s writers attracted many as well.

In the evening, Finance Minister Etela Rajender and Culture Secretary Burra Venkatesham visited the exhibition to encourage public participation and boost the morale of booksellers and writers.

Authors from Dan Brown to Mahatma Gandhi and William Dalrymple to Dale Carnegie all found their place of prominence at dozens of book stalls, while Telugu books of fiction sold like hot cakes. Apart from cashless payment, stall owners attracted buyers with lucrative offers such as ‘3 Novels for Rs 100’ and discounts on MRP of up to 90 per cent.

“I am glad to find new hardbound editions of classics, with excellent print quality and illustrations selling for as low as Rs 300 each. These books would cost thrice the amount outside, and would be hard to find too,” said engineering student Sainath.

Writer’s Hall a unique attraction

Among the many novel initiatives at the fair is a Writer’s Hall, where more than 20 authors have been given place to showcase their books, free of cost. While all of the authors are from Telangana, their books are written in Telugu and English both, and traverse genres such as short fiction, poetry, fantasy fiction, thrillers and non-fiction.

“At a regular book stall, my books would get buried under piles of Western bestsellers. Here, I have the opportunity of attracting buyers through my own pitch, and my books are displayed noticeably. My most recent collection of short fiction has a story on Malala Yousufzai and her victories,” said Telugu short fiction author S Ganapathi Rao.

Also placed for the first time here is a dedicated indoor setup for book releases. More than five book releases are held here every day of the exhibition, and the chairs in the audience section were largely occupied all through the day on the weekend.

2 lakh visit book fair

More than 75,000 people visited the Hyderabad Book Fair on Sunday while another 50,000 visited on Saturday, Hyderabad Book Fair Society president Juluri Gowri Shankar told Telangana Today.

As of Sunday night, the total footfall since inauguration had crossed 2 lakh visitors, while the society is expecting more than 10 lakh visitors by the concluding day on January 28. The 30th edition of the book fair, in December 2016, was made a huge success with more than 10 lakh visitors for the first time in its three-decade-old history.

“We are placing great importance on literary and cultural events aimed at children. We want the book fair to be a great time of the year for children, and we have been getting a warm response,” Gowri Shankar said.