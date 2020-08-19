Buy a health cover for financial stability

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the number of corona positive cases is touching close to 28 lakh, just about 1.25 lakh people or about 4.4 per cent of them have come for health insurance claims. This implies that the remaining do not have a health insurance cover, said T L Alamelu, Member, Non-Life, IRDAI.

With no cover, these patients will have to spend for the medical expenses by themselves. Lack of a health insurance cover will hit the financial balance of lower and middle income groups. The impact of paying from the pocket will be deep considering the vast number of job losses and salary cuts happening in the market, she said.

Speaking at the Ficci Virtual Health Insurance Conference, she said the insurance industry has been proactive to launch need-based covers to come to the aid at small costs, she said adding that the Corona Kavach, which was launched in July, has been the preferred cover. In all, about 7.5lakh policies have been bought covering 12.8 lakh lives and the premium paid was about Rs 215 crore, she said.

Among others, the policy offers a cover ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh and comes with a term ranging from 3.5 months to 9.5 months. The waiting period is 15 days. Expenses including room rent, nursing costs, ICU costs, surgeons’ fee, doctor’s consultation and others till the cover limit. Ayush treatment costs are also included. The premium ranges from Rs 745 to Rs 1,320, varying with the cover.

The other variant, Corona Rakshak, saw 1.83 lakh policies sold covering 2.17 lakh lives and the premium paid was Rs 29 crore. On the other hand, Aarogya Sanjeevani, the no-frills health insurance scheme, saw 72,000 policies sold and the premium collected was Rs 33 crore.

“People saw value in the Corona Kavach policy, whose premium is in the affordable limits of many. Many opted for the longest tenure of 9.5 months,” she said adding that fear factor played a key role in people buying a policy. The same kind of response should be forthcoming from the insurers and people for other diseases, she said.

Pointing out to the vast health protection gap, Alamelu said out-of-pocket spending to meet the hospital and treatment expenses will drain the limited financial resources and therefore it will be prudent to buy a cover.

On the regulatory side, she said IRDAI has been open to new ideas through the regulatory sandbox and has been giving product approvals on a fast-forward mode to benefit the people.

Like there are network hospitals, there should be networks of diagnostic centres and pharmacies too for further value addition to cut the turmoil for policy holders, she suggested.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .