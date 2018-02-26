Buzz over cannon found in Nizam-era tunnel in Dabeerpura

By | Published: 12:45 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Unearthing of a hidden tunnel and a cannon buried in it, during the construction of a house in Farhatnagar, created a buzz in the old city on Sunday.

During digging works taken up for foundation laying of a house on a 40-square yard plot in Farhatnagar near Dabeerpura, the workers stumbled upon what appeared to be a tunnel. Surprised at the find, further digging revealed it to be a deeper pit and buried deep inside was a cannon and few cannonballs.

As word spread that a Nizam-era tunnel was unearthed, people initially from the neighbourhood and later from nearby areas started flocking it.

Soon, the people who gathered there started clicking photos and selfie-videos and circulated them on WhatsApp. The Dabeerpura police which got wind of this despatched their personnel to the spot.

South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) V Satyanarayana told Telangana Today that the cannon was found by labourers digging the ground for the construction of a house. “Police constables were sent to the site immediately upon intimation and a letter was written to the Department of Archaeology and Museums,” he said.

However, the Archaeology Department officials appeared clueless about the development even as the photos and videos with claims of a Nizam era tunnel coming to light here went viral.

When contacted, an official from the department said they were not functioning today as it was a Sunday and added, “if there is any find, we will take a look and assess it on Monday”.

