BWF cancellation may shut doors on Saina, Srikanth

Hyderabad: With the chorus from top shuttlers and the fraternity about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) growing each day, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had on Friday decided to cancel all the tournaments between March 15 and April 12.

The tournaments, scheduled to be held after the completion of All England on Sunday which include Swiss Open, India Open, Orleans Masters, Malaysia Open, and Singapore Open – have been put off denting players’ chances to accumulate the rankings points before the April 28 cut off time for Olympics qualifications.

Many top players, including Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap wanted the tournaments to be scrapped as they were putting the players’ life in danger. Kashyap took to twitter blaming BWF for not cancelling the tournaments, on Thursday. “No statement from @bwfmedia, no statement from @yonexswissopen, so many withdrawals happening from Swiss open n still they’re keen on conducting the event . ??? What is happening man? Unbelievable” tweeted Kashyap to which Saina and Srikanth lent their support.

Ajay Jayaram too tweeted saying, “I really [email protected] should reconsider holding off international tournaments until the situation settles. They seem to be taking this too lightly. At the very least I hope the fines, if players withdraw are waived off considering the circumstance.”

However, the BWF took the decision on Friday. With the Japan government going ahead with the plan to conduct Olympics as scheduled and assuming that the quadrangular event will go on, the cancellation of tournaments, in likelihood, will hamper the chances of Indian shuttlers like Saina, Srikanth and Kashyap, who now stand much behind in the line to Olympic qualification. The BWF, in their statement, said that they will make a further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date.

Though this comment comes as slight relief for shuttlers, given the time period there are not many tournaments lined-up from April 13 to till the cut off time. From the Indian contingent, as of now, singles players PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only ones who are more or less assured of the Olympic berths.

Sai Praneeth is in the 11th spot in run up to Tokyo Games while Srikanth, Sourabh Verma and Kashyap are placed at 21st, 23rd and 24th respectively. In the women’s draw, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu is at 7th place while the London Olympic bronze medallist Saina is at a distant 22nd.

Going by her form, Saina has a tough road ahead. She lost in the first of the All England Championships where her husband Kashap also bit the dust in the opening round after withdrawing. Former World No.1 Srikanth too fell at the first hurdle, continuing his poor run of form from the last season.

Recently, national chief coach Pullela Gopichand too shared concerns that these players are at a risk of losing out on Olympic quotas since they are running out of tournaments with the cancellation due to coronavirus threat.

