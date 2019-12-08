B’wood cricket movie moves to its next level

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Cricket seems to be returning in the mindspace of Bollywood filmmakers, with a few high-profile projects lined up for release next year. In 2020, Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in 83, Kabir Khan’s film about India’s historic victory at the cricket World Cup of 1983. Shahid Kapoor, after Kabir Singh, seems to have struck gold with remakes of Telugu hits.

His next, Jersey is a Bollywood remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Telugu film of the same name, and it narrates the story of a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career against all odds despite being in his late thirties. Then there is the Mithali Raj biopic, which stars Taapsee Pannu as the protagonist. A film titled God Of Cricket has also been announced on cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday this year.

Sure, Bollywood has always been fascinated by cricket, which remains a religion in India. In the past, we have had Lagaan, Iqbal, Patiala House, Dil Bole Hadippa, Jannat, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar and The Zoya Factor among others.

“It’s not just a biopic of a personality, but a larger story on how Indian women cricket team rose to great heights and their battles against the odds. It’s also about the biases in our society, about the rising Indian women and their struggle,” said Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.

If sources are to be believed, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with two films based on cricket. The first, a Fox Star film, aims at being a larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh. The second is a cricket story being written by Abhijat Joshi.

Actors are also enjoying telling stories of sports personalities. Angad Bedi, who played cricketer in this year’s film The Zoya Factor and the web series Inside Edge 2, shared: “I like to play a sportsperson. Their lives are extremely close to the lives that we (actors) lead. They are full of ups and downs. One day you are a hero, the next day, media and people put you down if you are not giving your best.”