B’wood forgets Rafi’s 95th birth anniversary

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Fans from all over the country fondly wished the late playback legend Mohammed Rafi on his 95th birth anniversary on December 24, but there was not a single greeting for the music idol on social media from Bollywood celebrities till Tuesday afternoon.

All through Tuesday, #MohammedRafi trended as netizens took to Twitter to remember the late maestro. Some fans shared video clips of his songs while others paid tribute by posting his photo. Still others shared links to their blog posts about the music legend.

One user shared a black and white photo of Rafi and wrote: “Remembering the singer with the golden voice today on his birth anniversary. Mohammed Rafi would have been 95 today. Now and forever… #MohammedRafi”.

A fan shared the link to his popular number “Gum uthane ke liye main to jiye jaunga” from the 1968 movie “Mere Huzoor” and tweeted: “The immortal #MohammedRafi would have turned 95 today. A link to one of my favourite songs”.

His immensely popular track “Kya hua tera wada” from the movie “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” fetched him the National Award in 1977. Mohd Rafi breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 55.