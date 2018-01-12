By-elections to two MPTCs in Nalgonda peaceful

By | Published: 12:15 am

Nalgonda: The by elections to two Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTCs) in the district were completed peacefully in Nalgonda district. The counting of votes will be held on January 13 and the result will be declared the same day. By elections were conducted to Errabelli MPTC in Nidmanur mandal, Krishnapuram MPTCin Munugode in the district.

Out of total 2,724 votes in Errabelli MPTC, 2304 votes were polled which was 84.61 per cent poll percentage. The counting of the votes would be conducted in MPDO Office at Nidmanur on January 13.

Out of 2308 total votes of Krishnapuram MPTC, 2152 votes were exercised their franchise in the by-elections, which 93.2 poll percentage. The voters were utilized their voting right at the polling booths setup at Krishnapuram and Ipparthy villages in the by-elections. The counting of the votes would be conducted at MPDO office at Munugode on January 13. Death of two MPTC members necessitated the by elections for these two MPTCs in the district.