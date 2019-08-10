Away from bystanders

By | Published: 12:55 am 9:12 pm

Everyone has some or the other important moments in their life to be captured and preserved for life, as moments, once gone, cannot be brought back. The precious moments may slip by but revisiting them through memories made is not that difficult. And what best way to make memories than capturing all those wonderful times you wish to cherish forever in beautiful photographs!

Of course, there are a few hassles when it comes to clicking pictures. While the photographers need permissions for most of the spots and the posers need privacy, there are a few indoor and outdoor photo spots in the city, especially the concept-based ones which have come up recently, are in demand these days. The advantages of these studio set-ups are dime a dozen including their ability to save time, offer privacy, availability of different locations, cost-effectiveness, etc.

Earlier, settings of locations from different countries, beaches, gardens, villages, etc., were meant only for film shoots. But now, those are also meant for photo shoots of everyone, where a common man can also rent them out for just a few hours. The ‘HashTag Studios’ is one such hot spot founded by Rahul Anand, about a one-and-a-half years ago, and claims to be south India’s first pre-wedding shoot set-up in Shamirpet area built in two acres of land.

“We are set up in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. I got this idea when I was getting married, as I was looking for a good place which offered some privacy at least to do a quiet photo shoot for my pre-wedding photographs. I was not at all comfortable with the venues and their offers. Since I have my own production guys, I thought ‘let’s make some backdrop sets’, and we started with 10-15 sets and people started to like it very much,” says Rahul who manages an event management company.

Most of these shooting spots not only provide indoor and outdoor settings, but also A/C green rooms for those who want to change and get ready with the right makeup and hairstyles. They do not provide the photographers and the makeup artists, but they can definitely help you find the best, if told in advance.

Another popular photo shoot spot in the city, ‘The Shooting Spot’ is also located in Shamirpet area and is spread across five acres. It was started in September 2018 and started functioning from April 2019. “Being a photographer myself, I experienced a few difficulties to get the permissions. I also understood how bystanders look at us when we do something different in public. If we plan for a resort, there is only greenery, but no proper sets; and resorts are very costly. So, we charge based on the package chosen; for 6 hours, we charge Rs 9,000 and for 12 hours, it’s Rs 12,000,” says Mahesh Kumara Namala, proprietor of ‘The Shooting Spot’. He adds that till date almost 200-300 shoots have taken place at the venue.

When it came to the shoots, settings and props earlier, people in Hyderabad had only a few options like Sarathi Studios and Ramoji Film City, which weren’t really affordable for all. But now, even filmmakers are looking at these spots. “The reason behind starting ‘Drama Land’ was to give a proper planned space for all kinds of shoots – be it photography or videography. There were so many issues going on, so with a view to offer solutions, we created this private area in a one-acre land. Though we are very tiny in front of RFC and other film shooting studios, we are making a difference in our own way. We just want to give competition from our side,” say the brothers Harish Aritakula and Girish Aritakula, the founders of Drama Land.

To have a catchy and quirky name, “we got inspired from Disney Land and named Drama Land”, laughs Girish. Recently, Rajugaari Gadhi 3 Telugu film shoot happened in this place. “One more speciality of our place is that we have created a few sets which are three-dimensional and this is the only place and studio in south India which is a three-dimensional studio, other than RFC. It’s a small studio though; this is a different kind of studio. Our USP is other country set-ups, like Greece Santorini, Morocco, French street, etc. We keep adjusting sets, for kids’ photo shoots, where we arrange exclusive sights, and a few ask for children-themed sets and cartoon characters, and we arrange props and theme-based sets like Super Mario, Seven Wonders, and we make the child sit in between the seven wonders and make them look and feel like the eighth wonder,” concludes Girish.

Best places for photography in Hyderabad

Necklace Road

Durgam Cheruvu

Ameenpur Lake

Golkonda

Manasa Hills near Rajendra Nagar

Parks like NTR Gardens, Lumbini Gardens and Sanjeeviah Park

Road that leads to RGIA

Osmania University

Lotus Pond

