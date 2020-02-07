CA held in Hyderabad for issuing fake invoices of Rs. 69 cr

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: The Director General of GST Intelligence (Hyderabad) arrested a Chartered Accountant for issuing fake invoices to the tune of Rs. 69 crores.

The officials were carrying out investigation into firms evading the GST by using fake invoices when they came across the activities of the Chartered Accountant.

The CA was arranging invoices for contract related works and LED electrical equipment and helping in evade the GST. In one of the entities controlled by him the CA issued invoices worth Rs 69 crores, the investigation revealed.

The transaction of the firm and the Chartered Accountant in AP, Maharasthra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are also being probed. Three bank accounts operated by the arrested person were freezed.

Investigation is going on and the arrested person was remanded till February 19 by the court.

