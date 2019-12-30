CAA is for refugees not infiltrators, says Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 4:33 pm 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: Allaying fears of Indian Muslims that they would be turned into second citizens in their own country, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was meant for only those who have sought shelter fearing persecution in the Islamic countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He was addressing a public meeting here at Indira park organised by the BJP state unit to create awareness about the CAA.

However the union minister made it clear that the CAA will be implemented at any cost, notwithstanding the false propaganda by opposition parties particularly the Congress and the Majlis. Giving a call to intellectuals to speak out for the benefit of the common man as the Muslims in the country were made to believe that they will be soon sent out of the country.

“Why the opposition leaders fail to note the difference between a refugee and an infiltrator. While there will be mercy for the refugees the law will treat the infiltrator accordingly,” he said. He saw a nefarious plan by vested interests to weaken Indian economy which is making efforts to transform itself into a five trillion economy.

Earlier, Telangana BJP chief Dr Laxman attacked the Majlis and the Trinamool Congress for their fake love towards refugees from Bangladesh. “If the Majlis is fond of refugees from Bangladesh why the party MLAs beat up Tasleema Nasreen at the Hyderabad press club, why TMC chief Mamata Benerjee refused asylum for her in West Bengal. These parties oppose CAA only because the Narendra Modi government has made it a law, Dr Laxman said. He made it clear that the country is now moving towards a point where the difference between who respect national flag and sing the national anthem and those who refuse to do so has become clear.

BJPs’ lone MLA in Telangana assembly, Raja Singh Lodh said that the opposition parties are hell bent on making India a “Dharmashala” and added that every country must have strict rules of granting citizenship just like USA or Australia. “Indian Muslims are country’s pride and they are safe,” he said. Party MLC Ramachander Rao, MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and other leaders also spoke.

