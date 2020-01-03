CAA not against Muslims or any religion: Ram Madhav

By | Published: 1:54 pm

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary V Ram Madhav on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not against Muslims or any other religion in the country.

Participating in a talk on CAA organised by the ABVP at Tagore Auditorium in Osmania University here, he accused the Opposition parties of spreading false propaganda on CAA.

He said the Central Government has only implemented the promise made by former Prime Ministers late Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to refugees who came to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both Nehru and Indira Gandhi promised the refugees that citizenship would be granted to them but failed to implement the promise, he said.

