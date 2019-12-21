CAA protests: ‘Business bandh’ observed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Protests against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in the city with protest marches and demonstrations held at a few places on Saturday.

A posse of youngsters from Vijayanagar colony took out a protest march from Masab Tank up to Mehdipatnam. Around 250 persons took part in the rally. Holding placards and banners, the youngsters raised slogans denouncing the CAA and the NRC by the Centre.

Traders in and around the Charminar kept their shops closed during the morning on Saturday to register their protest. The ‘business bandh’ was observed for around three hours in the morning. In the afternoon, the shopkeepers resumed their business.

A large number of police forces were deployed and were put on alert across the city in view of the continuing protests. Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar had clarified that no permissions were being given for any protest rallies regarding the CAA/NRC.

Meanwhile, T Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal, filed an application to the police requesting permission for a rally on December 28 between 10 am and 10 pm at NTR Stadium.

It may be recalled several organizations had planned to hold a ‘Million March’ at Tank Bund against CAA and NRC on December 28. However, they have not applied for permission yet.

