CAA protests continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued in the city on Sunday. A group of persons staged a flash protest at the Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar in the evening.

The group ‘Citizens Against CAA/NRC’ which is holding flash protests at various points in the city for last few days descended at the Buddha Statue after taking a boat. The group members raised slogans against the Union government and held placards denouncing the CAA/NRC.

A rally was taken out at Nacharam in the city outskirts on Sunday by the local people. The procession later reached the Ambedkar statue where the participants garlanded the statue.

