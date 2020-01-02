CAA protests continue on New Year’s day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Turbulence over the Citizenship Amendment Act continued in the city on the first day of the year as well, with people both in support and against it, taking to the streets to voice their views. Anti-CAA protesters staged flash protests at various locations in the city. At Charminar, six protesters were detained by the police around midnight when they staged a protest against the contentious Act.

Holding placards denouncing the Bill, a group of men reached Charminar and started the protest. The police, who were present in large numbers ahead of the New Year celebrations, took them into custody and shifted them to the Kamatipura police station. Another protest was staged at Necklace Road too around the same time. Around 50 persons participated in the protest while one more protest was held at Muradnagar the same night.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party submitted an application to the police asking permission to hold a protest rally in the city. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said they had submitted an application, along with suggested routes, on December 20 for taking out a rally either on January 4 or 5.

The Joint Action Committee against CAA & NRC had planned a ‘Million March’ on Saturday at Necklace Road. Mohammed Mustaq Malik, convenor of the JAC said the court asked the police to reconsider the application requesting permission for the ‘Million March’. “A fresh application was submitted to the police and we are awaiting permission,” he said.

