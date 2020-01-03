CAA protests: Six detained in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Six youngsters were detained when they staged anti CAA and NRC protest at Charminar on Friday.

A group of youngsters came out of the Mecca Masjid after Friday prayers and raised slogans against the CAA and NRC.

The police who were present in large numbers dispersed them immediately. Six of the protesters were detained and shifted in a police van while the rest of the group rushed towards Moghalpura side and later dispersed.

Additional Commissioner DS Chauhan and other officials monitored the situation and intensified patrolling in Moghalpura and Khilwat areas.

