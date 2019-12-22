CAA stir: Two died in police firing in Mangaluru

They have been identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre.

By Author  |  Published: 22nd Dec 2019  11:21 am
File Photo: Police personnel and protestors clash during a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: The Police FIR mentions the names of two persons who died in the police firing during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

Both died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.