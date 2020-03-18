CAA: TS BJP seeks special Assembly session

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Former BJP State president K Laxman on Wednesday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct the State government to call for a special session of the State Assembly to withdraw its resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). He alleged that the State Assembly had unconstitutionally adopted the resolution against the spirit of federal structure for petty politics.

In his complaint, Laxman said the CAA was a historic necessity which had nothing to do with the Muslims of India. He found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s observation that the National Population Register (NPR) was arbitrary and meant to isolate a section of people.

He stated that the Union government added a few columns to the NPR which actually came in 2010 and partially implemented in 2015. “The columns on the date of birth and place of birth of the incumbent and his/her parents are optional. No one’s citizenship would be forfeited if they don’t respond to the options. NPR does not insist on production of any certificates in evidence of the information sought,” he asserted.

Speaking to media after meeting the Governor, the BJP leader also urged her to instruct the State government to commence the NPR in the State as per schedule on April 1. He also sought an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister for deliberately misleading people of the State. “The TRS government is misusing its constitutional powers and passed the resolution only to appease AIMIM and its leaders. They are trying to spread misconceptions and lies on CAA and NPR, despite clarifications from the Union government. There has been no discussion on NRC as well,” claimed.

