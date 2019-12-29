CAA: Youngsters gather to protest at Necklace Road in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Several youngsters assembled at Necklace Road in the city on Saturday and staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship.

Though the Joint Action Committee against CAA & NRC which called for a protest march had postponed it, some persons spread a message on social media platforms about a protest dharna at People’s Plaza following which the youngsters turned up. The police later dispersed them from the place after counselling them.

Police personnel were deployed at the Necklace Road as a precautionary measure at the Necklace Road and surrounding areas on Saturday in view of the proposed ‘Million March’. Forces were deployed on the roads leading to the Necklace Road to prevent any persons from reaching People’s Plaza and creating any trouble.

Elsewhere, a protest rally was taken out from Vijayanagar Colony to Mallepally crossroads. The participants raised slogans against the Union government and demanded the CAA be withdrawn immediately.

