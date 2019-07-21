Cab driver booked for rash driving in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police registered a case against the driver of an Uber car for rash driving and causing accident and injury to the passenger travelling in the cab.

The passenger Mohith Narayana, who is relative of Tollywood music director Chakri, was travelling in the cab on July 13 when the driver rammed the vehicle into the car in the front. The accident took place near Basava Tarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Banjara Hills, Road No 10.

“Due to the impact of the collision Mohith, who was sitting in the back seat, fell on the front seat and sustained injury. He later visited a hospital and underwent treatment,” said Banjara Hills police.

After approaching the Uber and lodging complaint, Mohith claimed he did not receive a proper response. On Saturday he approached the Banjara Hills police and lodged a complaint against the driver of the cab. In his complaint he alleged that despite warning, the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the accident and subsequent injury. The police registered a case and are investigating.

