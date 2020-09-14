Cab driver commits suicide in Hyderabad

It is suspected that, due to financial problems, the victim, Vishnu committed suicide by hanging in the absence of his wife

Hyderabad: Depressed over financial problems, a cab driver committed suicide in his house at Hanumanpet in Moula Ali here on Monday.

According to the police, It is suspected that Vishnu committed suicide by hanging in the absence of his wife. Vishnu’s wife, along with their two sons, went to her parent’s house in Pudur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday.

Vishnu’s brother B Narsing Rao, who grew suspicious after there was no response to phone calls from the former, rushed to his house.

“The door was latched from inside. With the help of the neighbours, Rao forcibly opened the door and found Vishnu dead in the bedroom. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a dupatta,” police said.

