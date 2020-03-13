Cab driver makes containment compartment in car to cover himself

By | Published: 3:55 pm 4:02 pm

Amid coronavirus scare, a video is doing the rounds on the social media which shows a cab driver making a container with a plastic sheet to cover himself completely.An Instagram user @phildoeshair shared the video of the scene with the caption, “My Lyft driver created this airtight seal in his car. If anyone out there is doing Lyft or Uber for work, you may consider doing this to protect yourself and others. Just wanted to post this so you can see how one guy is helping keep himself and others safe.”

In the shared video, the man can be seen driving the car — fashioned inside a self-containment compartment made out of plastic and tape with a box of tissues sitting at his side.As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. “That’s not obstructing his rear view mirror?” asked one user. Another wrote, “Air tight…how’s the dude breathing then?”

A post read, “That’s ridiculous. He should just wear a face mask if he’s that paranoid. Clownworld.””Good on him for doing the best he knows how!” a user remarked.

Squirrel fights cobra to save babies

An incredible video of a squirrel fighting and taunting a cobra to protect her babies has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “Mother’s love is unlimited & never fades till the last breath. That explains the strength of a squirrel mother in taking up a fight with the mighty Cobra to protect her babies.”

The video shows how hard a mother squirrel can fight to make sure that no harm comes to her babies.

In the 39-second-long clip, the small squirrel is seen lunging at the cobra multiple times so that the snake can slither away. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “That little squirrel holding his ground against a cobra has more balls than all of us… just amazing little warrior.” “Can I hire this squirrel to protect my food from my siblings?” asked one user.”Squirrel ‘if i digs me a little hole, he’ll never see me'” read one post.