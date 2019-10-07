Cab passengers can get police help instantly now in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:22 pm 5:25 pm

Hyderabad: In a first initiative taken up anywhere in the country the Telangana police partnered with cab service providers to ensure a secure ride to the travellers especially women in the city.

The police have integrated the cabs with the police patrol vehicles so as to reach any person when needed during the journey in the city or elsewhere in the State. “Help will reach out to those in distress in shortest possible time. The distress call will be attended by the police patrolling vehicles and monitored by senior police officials,” said M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police Telangana.

Details of the vehicle including the driver his mobile phone number, vehicle type and make and other data will be available to the police patrolling vehicles immediately whenever the call is made.

“Women travelling late in the night in the IT areas and other parts of the city will get a sense of confidence through the new initiative. For now those in Hyderabad will have the advantage as more cabs ply on the city and outskirts,” he said.

Providing details about the initiative he said the cab service providers have integrated their service app with the ‘Hawk Eye’of the Telangana police. Whenever, any person press or touches the ‘Emergency Button icon” in related cab service provider application it connects to the police control room. Complete details of the latitude, longitude and location of the vehicle will be displayed at the police control room and same information shared with the police patrol vehicles so as track the vehicle immediately basing on the geo-tagging and reach-out to the commuter.

Apart from the police the SOS signal will also reach to the family members or relatives of the person simultaneously.

So far about 22 lakh people have downloaded the hawkeye application on their mobile phones and many are using it whenever required.

The Telangana police have asked the other cab services and public service vehicles to integrate their mobile phone based applications with the police department to enhance safety of the commuters.

