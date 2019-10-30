Cabbie jailed for ploughing into elderly woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a car driver to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years for running over an elderly woman leading to her death, here on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on him.

In June 2017, Krishna Thakur, 45, who was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, ran over Ganta Poshavva (65) while she was sleeping outside her house in the basement of a multi-storied building at Janapriya Mahanagar in Meerpet. She was shifted to a hospital with grievous injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

The Meerpet police booked a case for negligence causing death against Thakur and subsequently arrested him. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the court which during the trial found the accused guilty and pronounced the verdict sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment.

