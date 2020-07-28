CABI chief and team doing their bit in pandemic times

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India’s (CABI) president Mahantesh GK and his visually impaired and differently-abled army has quietly been fighting against the coronavirus, helping thousands of disabled, marginalised and children of frontline warriors across the country.

Mahantesh GK, who found the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has played a pivotal role in carrying out various relief measures, providing over 2,50,000 packed food for disabled and daily-wage workers, 22,000+ PPE and health kits and 16,000+ dry ration kits for the disabled and marginalised since the lockdowns crippled the neglected sections of the society.

“Life has always been tough for the physically handicapped and disabled members of our country. But the pandemic has made them even more helpless, literally unable to muster two square meals,” Mahantesh GK, who himself is blind, said.

“We have tied up with various corporates to not only offer our services at their doorstep but have also made direct cash transfers to the tune of Rs 25 lakh already,” he added.

“The members of Samarthanam, many of whom suffer from different physical disabilities, have gone further, going into Red Zones and Containment Areas without fearing for their own lives to aid our more vulnerable brothers and sisters,” Mahantesh GK said.

Samarthanam has also tied up with governments, hospitals and other organisations to extend basic and medical essentials to the poor, the elderly, doctors, healthcare workers and frontline warriors.

