Cabinet panel pitches for construction of Telangana’s new Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the State government to look into various aspects of the construction of a new Secretariat complex has strongly recommended that the government consider construction of a new state-of-the-art Secretariat complex complying with fire safety, NBC and IGBC norm befitting the stature of the State.

The government, it may be recalled, also constituted a Technical Committee of four engineers-in-chief to study the facilities available at the existing Secretariat complex to give its recommendations on two options – making alterations and additions to the existing facilities or go for a new Secretariat complex.

The Technical Committee obtained report from the Director General, Disaster Response and Fire Services and Indian Green Building Council on the condition of the present Secretariat buildings. Based on these reports, and after detailed inspection of the existing buildings, the committee found that it was not feasible to alter or modify the existing facilities citing several reasons.

The DG, DMFS, in his report, as well as during the inspection by the Tecnhnical Committee, it was found that the existing A, B, C, D, G, H (North), J and K blocks could not be accessed by fire tenders. Even with modifications and alterations, it would not be feasible to make the existing facilities fire safety compliant.

The report also pointed out that most of the buildings were constructed with a design life period of 50 to 60 years, and as such, except for D and H blocks, none of the other buildings had balance life in their structures. Besides, services like plumbing lines and electrical wiring have a maximum life period of only 25 years.

In the case of the buildings handed over by the Andhra Pradesh government, all these services were fully damaged and would require total revamp. In fact, the report pointed out that there were three fire accidents in the past four year on account of short-circuits. There were either no fire hydrants or they were completely dysfunctional in the existing buildings barring D block.

The report also observed that the existing buildings cannot be made to comply with Green Building norms even if huge amounts of money are spent on modifications. It also pointed out that the annual recurring cost of maintenance and repairs would only increase year after year as the structures become older. Because of the old fixtures and wirings, the power charges per annum was estimated at Rs five crore per annum.

The report also spoke about the lack of planned parking space in the existing Secretariat, with even Ministers and officials’ cars as also those of visitors parked around the buildings and along the internal roads in a haphazard manner. “If a new single integrated complex is constructed, parking can be planned as there will be lot of open space,” the report observed.

The present buildings are scattered and not connected, making movement of officials and files a problem. More importantly, the report pointed out that with most Ministers located in D block and secretaries in other blocks, the confidentially of important files was at stake. A modern Secretariat taking present day requirements would eliminate such hazards, it said.

Since there are no meeting halls that can accommodate more than 150 persons in the existing structure, the need for a meeting hall with at least a capacity to seat 500 people was required, particularly in view of the reorganization of districts which means more officials from districts to accommodate.

Among other facilities that were lacking in the existing Secretariat that the report pointed out are absence of proper reception area, crèche, dining rooms for staff and waiting rooms for visitors.

Another important area that was highlighted by the committee was the security aspect for VVIPs. “There is only one entry and exit for VVIPs, VIPs, officials and visitors. Further, in most individual blocks too, there is only one entry.

In such a situation, it is difficult for police to provide fool proof security for VVIPs and VIPs,” the report said, adding that in view of the findings, it was of the view that it was not possible to modify or alter the existing facilities to create a befitting, iconic and integrated Secretariat complex.

