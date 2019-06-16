Cable Bridge to add beauty to Durgam Cheruvu

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: This October, when the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge works gets completed, a new jewel will be added to the Hyderabad’s infrastructure.

Apart from cutting down the distance from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur for thousands of corporate and IT employees, the bridge will add a new dimension to the picturesque locations of the lake.

More so, to make it appear brighter during the nights, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up an attractive integrated lighting on the bridge at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

In addition to the three lanes for vehicular traffic movement, there will be an exclusive cycling and walking track on the bridge. It is being constructed to ease traffic congestion on the routes leading to Hitec City, Financial district and Gachibowli areas from the Jubilee Hills end.

The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Of the 53 segments that are to be arranged as part of the bridge works, 13 segments have been installed. On either sides of the bridge, steel railing will be set up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter