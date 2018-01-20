Cable operators association formed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: To protect the interests of cable operators in the State, a Telangana Digital MSOs’ Association (TDMA) was formed here on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons, TDMA president Jithender Reddy said cable operators had been telecasting channels for the last 25 years in the State. “We began with two channels and today offer over 100 channels to customers,” he said.

On the Centre’s decision on digitalisation, the association members said many cable operators whose livelihood was solely dependent on this profession would suffer.

TDMA requested the State government to provide the Fiber Grid pilot project through them apart from reducing GST from 18 pc to 5 pc.