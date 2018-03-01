Cadets should have positive approach: Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VV Srinivasa Rao stressed upon the need to have positive approach in the personal and professional lives of cadets besides improving their abilities to face the challenges.

He was speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the stipendiary cadet trainee police constables of the Armed Reserve (AR) wings of various districts of Telangana State which was conducted at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters grounds at Petlaburj here on Wednesday.

The cadets were trained at City College Learning Centre, Chelapura, Hyderabad and DTC, Sangareddy for a period of nine months for basic induction training.

Of over 350 candidates selected and recruited, 272 are from Hyderabad, 25 from Ranga Reddy, 27 from Adilabad, 30 from Karimnagar and one from Mahabubnagar.

Officials said during the training, in-door classes were conducted on Criminal Major Acts, Minor Acts, Special and Local laws, Law and Order, Personality Development, Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, Gender Sensitisation and Anti-Human Trafficking measures.

The outdoor sessions for the cadets included Yoga, meditation, physical training, squad drill, lathi drill, arms drill, firing and unarmed combat like Krav Maga. A special training was also conducted on defence police tactics in which the cadets were trained on skills needed in dealing with violent mob and arresting a suspect possessing fire arms.

M Shiva Prasad, Additional CP, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad City, presented the report summarising the training process underwent by the trainees.

Chief Guest Rajiv Trivedi, Principal Secretary, Home Department and Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, Telangana State, reviewed the parade and presented mementos to the winners in various events.