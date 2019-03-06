Cafe like co-working space coming soon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Chocolate maker and beverages player, The Chocolate Room, will soon launch a Café Co-working Lounge at Hitec City. The 3,000 sqft lounge will have four cabins designated for co-working and also have a 80-100 seater lounge. The new facility will see an investment of Rs one crore, said L Chaitanya Kumar, Founder, The Chocolate Room.

It is planning three more such lounges in the city and at least two each in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The investment in these will be similar or more to what the Hyderabad lounge has seen, he said.

“We have designed based on the feedback from customers who want to work for four to five hours,” he said. The cabins are designed in way that allows the guests to `rest’ while they are at work. They will be available between 8 am and midnight.

The company is pricing each seat for Rs 4,999 a month with an unlimited supply of coffee.

These apart, it will also set lounges on the highways. However, here they will have charging points for electric vehicles as the USP apart from chocolates. “We see the adoption of electric vehicles will rise. So, we are choosing to offer charging infra along with chocolates, which will remain our mainstay,” he said.

“We are the first to do a café co-working format. The company will work on more formats”, he said.

“The co-working sector finds itself at an interesting stage in India today – its dynamic and evolving and there is a lot of action that is expected in the months to come – both from the large global brands that dominate the market today and also from smaller Indian start-ups that have entered this space,” said Harsh Lambah, Country Manager- India, International Workspace Group, which co-working spaces under the brand Spaces. It has eight work hubs in Hyderabad presently and looking at expanding its footprint.