Cafe Ramser ki aakhri chai!

Be it over a college project or stopping by for a small break from the chaotic life, Cafe Ramser of West Marredpally was known for a quick stop to have Osmania biscuits and Irani chai — the combination that makes most of us the happiest humans alive.

But, after serving thousands cups of tea for over half-a-century, the cafe has permanently shut its door. Ordering the last cup of chai at Cafe Ramser in the typical Hyderabadi style “Malai marke”, S Kumar, West Marredpally Senior Citizens Association’s president, sounded very emotional as he recollected the time he spent here.

On the other hand, remembering their good old days, old visitors Mitra and Radhika narrated how they spent their youth at this place. “Sipping steaming hot Irani chai and Osmania biscuits and cracking jokes. It was our hangout place and it is tough to digest that it will be shutting shop from today.”

“Abbas uncle, the owner of the cafe, always checked the quality of tea every two hours and never compromised on taste and hygiene,” said MB Praveen, a resident of East Marredpally. Adding further, Dinesh, an employee from the cafe, said, “Economics apart, we want the cafe to be back and Abbas uncle to greet us and welcome with a steaming hot Irani chai. If not anything, a pushcart to offer that authentic Irani tea will do but Cafe Ramser has to continue.”

Abbas Ali Kheradmand, the owner who has been operating the cafe since 1981 after his father Haji Mohd Kheradmand, said, “It is tough to imagine but that’s how life is. Looking at all the people coming from far-off places to greet us was very touching. The rising operational costs is one of the reasons that we had to take this decision. When AOC Gate was open, people used to come here from Sainikpuri, RK Puram and other places. Now, pushcarts have come up in every nook and corner offering tea, idli, and even biryani. It is difficult for us to pay the taxes, rent, employees’ salaries and manage the cafe,” explains Abbas Ali.

“But, yes, we are scouting for an ideal location. We will retain the name Cafe Ramser and the quality as well but it all depends on availability of place, rent and other factors,” informs Ali Reza, son of Abbas Ali.