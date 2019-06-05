Cakewalk for TRS in all 32 ZPs

By | Published: 9:35 pm 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: With a landslide victory in the ZPTC and MPTC polls, the ruling TRS is on the verge of clinching posts of both Zilla Parishads (ZP) chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in all 32 districts during the election scheduled to be held on June 8. The party is likely to secure at least 80 per cent posts of presidents and vice-presidents in 537 Mandal Praja Parishads (MPPs) on June 7.

As per the final results released by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), the TRS registered a win in 449 of 538 ZPTC seats and 3,548 of 5,817 MPTC seats. Due to its exceptional show, TRS is expected to bag the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in all 32 ZPs. There is no Opposition in six districts of Karimnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Jangaon, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural, with TRS sweeping all seats.

The party has comfortable majority in rest of 26 districts.

Similarly, TRS is likely to win president and vice-president posts in more than 470 of 534 MPPs. While the party has clear majority in over 400 MPPs, it is likely to bag the power in at least another 70 MPPs with the support of independents who won about 10 per cent of total seats. Senior TRS leaders stated that several independent candidates were already in touch with the party leaders to support TRS candidates for the MPP posts.

The TRS leadership already initiated efforts to ensure that all the ZP posts are won unanimously and also bag majority of the MPP posts in a similar fashion. The party had already deputed in-charges for each district to coordinate with the local leadership and started obtaining opinions of the elected representatives soon after the results were out on Tuesday.

A few important names doing rounds within the party for the ZP chairperson posts include Kova Lakshmi (Adilabad), Putta Madhu (Peddapalli), Gandra Jyothi (Warangal Rural), Aliminenti Sandeep Reddy (Yadadri Bhongir), Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Vikarabad), Korem Kanakaiah (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Banda Narender Reddy (Nalgonda) and Teegala Anitha (Rangareddy) among others. While there is only one strong contender for majority of ZP charpersons’ posts, the districts like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Mahabubabad have at least two aspirants.

With 50 per cent seats reserved for women, they are likely to secure half the posts in both ZPs and MPPs. TRS working president KT Rama Rao is learnt to have directed the party in-charges to chose the candidates accordingly,

keeping the reservations in view. The views of local MPs and MLAs also have been obtained and they have been asked to assist the party in-charges in making the elections unanimous.

The TRS registered a win in 449 ZPTCs and 3,548 MPTCs. The final results were released by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) officially on Wednesday, after the day-long counting of votes on Tuesday.

The main Opposition Congress could managed to bag 75 ZPTC seats and 1,392 MPTC seats. The BJP was restricted to just eight ZPTC seats and 208 MPTC seats. Independents and other political parties, including TDP and the Left parties have won six ZPTCs and 668 MPTCs. Interestingly, the Left parties – CPI and CPM won 38 and 40 MPTC seats respectively, TDP secured 21 MPTC seats.

The ruling TRS set a record of sorts by registering a clean sweep in six districts and restricted the Opposition to just one ZPTC seat in another eight districts in ZP elections.

The elections to 538 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs were held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14. The elections for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents for Mandal Praja Parishads is scheduled on June 7, while elections to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for Zilla Parshads will be held on June 8.

