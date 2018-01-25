Calendar for construction of RWH pits

Interested NGOs, stakeholders of non-residential premises, experts from educational institutions and industries are expected to participate in the awareness programme on the construction of rainwater harvesting pits.

By Author   |   Published: 25th Jan 2018   1:03 am

Hyderabad: As part of State government’s Jalam – Jeevam programme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is convening a meeting to prepare a calendar for this year on construction of rainwater harvesting pits in the city, at HMWSSB office, Khairathabad on January 25 at 11 am, according to a press release.

