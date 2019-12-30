Calender on child trafficking released in Cyberabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: On the New Year’s eve, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar released a calendar on child trafficking at his office here on Sunday.

Shramika Vikasa Kendram (SVK) – Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) has developed the calendar on the issue of child trafficking to disseminate the message among the stakeholders including police department.

The Commissioner suggested displaying the calendars in all the police stations in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate so that the message on preventing child trafficking will be disseminated not only in the department but also among citizens.

Shramika Vikasa Kendram is a non-profit organisation based in Nagarkurnool district and working on child development including child rights, child labour, child marriages and child health issues with support of international funding agencies.

Presently, SVK is implementing an advocacy project i.e, Girls Advocacy Alliance in six districts of Telangana and Hyderabad with financial support from Terre des Hommes Netherlands.

The main objectives of GAA lies in empowering girl children through elimination of child marriages, child trafficking and promoting secondary education and job oriented vocational trainings, a press release said.

