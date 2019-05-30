Leopard kills calf in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:57 pm 1:06 pm

Mahabubnagar: The remains of a calf which was suspected to have been killed by a leopard was found on the outskirts of Tunkinipur village of Moosapet mandal on Wednesday.

Some shepherds and cattle herds have earlier reported seeing a leopard on the prowl near Ramaswamy Gutta on the outskirts of Tunkinipur village for the past few days. They had also informed the villagers about the sight of the leopard and alerted them.

The villagers are hoping the forest department to capture and take away the leopard so that no further damage could happen to the cattle or humans.