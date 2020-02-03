Call for applications in Healthcare PG Diploma courses in OU

By | Published: 12:18 am 10:39 pm

The last date for submission of online applications for the admissions into Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare is extended up to 07-02- 2020.

The Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare:

1. Anaesthesia Technology

2. Cath Lab. Technology

3. Dialysis Technology

4. Emergency Medical Care

5. Echo Cardiography & Sonography

6. Health Care Management

7. Medical Imaging Technology

8. Medical Laboratory Technology

9. Medical Informatics

10. Operation Theatre Technology

11. Physician Assistant

12. Respiratory Therapy Technology

13. Insurance & Billing Technology

14. Health Care Technology are offered by different hospitals, in affiliation to Osmania University.

For the list of hospitals and other details, visit www.ouadmissions.com; www.osmania.ac.in.

