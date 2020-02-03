Call for applications in Healthcare PG Diploma courses in OU

The last date for submission of online applications for the admissions into Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare is extended up to 07-02- 2020.
The Advanced PG Diploma courses in Healthcare:
1. Anaesthesia Technology
2. Cath Lab. Technology
3. Dialysis Technology
4. Emergency Medical Care
5. Echo Cardiography & Sonography
6. Health Care Management
7. Medical Imaging Technology
8. Medical Laboratory Technology
9. Medical Informatics
10. Operation Theatre Technology
11. Physician Assistant
12. Respiratory Therapy Technology
13. Insurance & Billing Technology
14. Health Care Technology are offered by different hospitals, in affiliation to Osmania University.
For the list of hospitals and other details, visit www.ouadmissions.com; www.osmania.ac.in.
