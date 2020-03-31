Call for students’ promotion grows in Telangana

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: With the lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, there is a growing demand from parents and students to promote all State Board students from classes I to IX to the next class without conducting the Summative Assessment-II (SA-II).

According to the academic calendar 2019-20, the SA-II is scheduled from April 7 to 16. After conducting the exams, the results should be announced and a parent-teacher meeting should be convened on April 23, which is the last working day of the academic year. However, due to the lockdown till April 16, it will be impossible for the schools to hold the examination. Moreover, there is no detention system in school education.

Parents point out that the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments have already decided to promote all students from classes I to IX without holding any examination.

“As there is no detention system, no matter how a student performs in the exam, he/she will be promoted to the next class. In this prevailing situation, the State government should do away with summative exams and promote all students,” said Prabhakar Reddy, a parent.

The Balala Hakkula Sangham also demanded the government to cancel both SSC Public Exams and annual exams for classes I to IX

BHS honorary president Achyuta Rao said in the backdrop of the lockdown, the State government should announce the cancellation of annual exams including the SSC Public Exams.

A senior official of the School Education department said it would be difficult to hold the annual exams for the classes I to IX in the prevailing conditions.

