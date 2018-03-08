Call of duty

Published: 2:00 am 6:20 pm

For decades, the security forces have been grappling with proxy war in Kashmir Valley, which is constantly fuelled by Pakistan-backed terror groups. The Army personnel operate in extremely difficult situations in a region that has been turned into a virtual war zone. Their extraordinary courage and valour is what it takes to protect the country’s territorial integrity. The operational decisions, taken by the field officers in the face of extremely hostile situation, must be viewed against this background. It is a matter of huge relief that the Supreme Court has put on hold the investigation against Army Major Aditya Kumar, facing a murder charge for opening fire at a stone-pelting mob in the trouble-torn Valley. He was the commanding officer of an Indian Army detachment, which fired at a mob that had menacingly surrounded it at Ghanovpora village in Shopian, a restive region in the border State. The State government wanted to pursue a criminal case against the officer and his team for causing the death of three civilians in the firing. The Army officer’s father Lt Col Karamveer Singh had moved the apex court, seeking cancellation of the FIR saying it was bad in law. While staying the probe, the court sent out an unambiguous signal that the Army personnel cannot be treated as “common criminals”. On its part, the Army has clarified that the firing was ordered because there was “ultimate provocation” from the mob. It is no secret that the terrorist outfits routinely use the local youth as human shields and carry out attacks on Army convoys.

Unfortunately, the State government sought to peddle a false narrative of parity between armed action of state instrumentalities and the violence perpetrated by non-state actors, pushed assiduously by forces inimical to India. The court will decide on April 24 whether the State police was correct in lodging an FIR against the Army personnel knowing fully well that such an action required sanction under the Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA). It is time Kashmiri politicians of all hues made a clear choice between standing for India’s sovereignty, which includes the interests of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and pandering to the separatist agenda. There is a growing tendency among these self-serving politicians to mourn the death of even the most wanted terrorists in encounter with security forces. The Army cannot be expected to suffer casualties and silently watch the rise of terrorist elements bent upon creating a chasm between the people of the Valley and rest of India. The Indian armed forces are known the world over for their bravery, restraint and neutrality. It must be noted that a demoralised Army does not serve the cause of peace and reconciliation in Jammu & Kashmir.