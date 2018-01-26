TSPDCL employee electrocuted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old employee of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TSPDCL) was electrocuted while taking up repair works in LB Nagar on Thursday night.

According to the LB Nagar police, Yadaiah along with his senior official, Narsimha Shetty, were attending to a complaint pertaining to sudden disruption of power in Mansoorabad area.

LB Nagar Sub-Inspector D Nagaraju said Shetty noticed that the problem was with the wires and assigned Yadaiah to fix it, for which he had to climb the pole. “Before climbing the pole, the officer took line clearance permission from the local sub-station. However, Yadaiah, sustained an electric shock after he came in contact with the wire and fell to the ground,” he said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint lodged by Yadaiah’s wife, Suvarna, the police booked a case against TSPDCL officials.

“After verifying facts, action will be initiated against persons responsible,” the SI said, adding that the department was consulted and efforts were on to gather evidence.

Yadaiah had received his permanent job orders recently. He is survived by his wife and two children. Relatives demanded that the government intervene and take strict action against the officials.

In a similar case earlier this month, a 48-year-old woman, P Lakshmi, died under Shamshabad Rural police station limits and a case was booked against TSPDCL officials.