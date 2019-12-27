Call Of The Blue, Hope Is Eternal shine

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Call Of The Blue, Hope Is Eternal and Brush The Sky Impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Thursday morning.

SAND

800m:

Spicy Star (Trainer) & Greek Soul (RB) 1-2, 600/45, former finished 3L in front. Mahira (Rafique Sk) 1-1, 600/45, strode out well. Sovet Pride (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Paso Robles (Ajit Singh) 1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Strategist (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/600/47, handy. Purple Rain (App) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Alexanderthegreat (RB) 58, 600/45, well in hand. Cerberus (App) 59, 600/45, moved well. George Cross (Aneel) 57, 600/43, note. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Valee Tiger (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Sea Castle (Aneel) 58, 600/44, good. Katya (App) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) & Asteria (RB) 58, 600/43, former to note. Ashwa Bravo (RB) & 2y-(Quasar/Alhuda) (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, former finished 1L in front. Titus (Deepak Singh) & Days Of Reckoning (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, former to note. Starlight (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, note.

1000m:

Nicola Tesla (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Phenomenal Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, more in hand. Somerset (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. One One One (K Mukesh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Brush The Sky (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, impressed.

1200m:

Southern Meteor (Trainer) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. City Of Passion (Kuldeep Singh) & Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 1-31, 10000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Star Envoy (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) & Desert Moon (Kuldeep Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Hope Is Eternal (P Ajeeth K) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Alta Vita (Rafique Sk) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, well in hand. NRI Power (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) & Carmella (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Vijay’s Empire (Ajit Singh) & Vijay’s Empress (BR Kumar) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a notable pair. Monte Rei (G Naresh) & Kings Wood (Gaddam) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair.

1400m:

Call Of The Blue (App) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Nimble Mind (Koushik) 1-46, 1200/1-30 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well. Bayrd (Deepak Singh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

