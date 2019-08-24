Call of the curly-haired peeps

By | Published: 10:54 pm

When youngster Suma Amujuri decided to start her Instagram page, it was meant to be about all things beauty. However, her experiments with her ringlets turned into a whole new ball game when she realised there is a demand for content specifically targeted at curly-haired women.“I used to experiment with different products for my hair.

Slowly, when my curls became more defined and less frizzy owing to the routine, I thought why not share my experience with others,” says Suma who then started posting pictures of her curls after trying different products and DIY treatments on her Instagram page — Suma Amujuri.Initially when she started, the engagement with her followers was less, and not getting likes on her content did get to her, but the 24-year-old says that she took it in her stride as “in the beginning, it wasn’t focused on particular field”.

“I knew my content has to speak to people. If the content is good, automatically, people will come back. Even one positive comment lightens up your mood. It can be a simple thing like, ‘I really like your post or video’’ or thank you for sharing this’. You feel happy that at least one person is benefitting out it,” adds Suma who has been doing this for two years now. After a stint with Amazon, she finally took the plunge into full-time blogging and regularly began to post pictures and videos on both Instagram and YouTube two years ago.

She also collaborates with brands who look for influencers like her to give a shout-out to their products apart from running her store called ‘Mycurlstorie’ where she sells products, accessories for hair. Her followers message her with their experiences, hair troubles and she patiently suggests products and DIY tips, keeping their texture and hair type in mind.

While most of her information comes from extensive reading about hair care, a lot of it is also home grown, courtesy her mom, which she liberally shares with her followers on both social media handles. “We are so taken in by branded names that we tend to forget that there are tons of ingredients in our kitchen and Ayurveda that do wonders for our hair. It’s one of the reasons why I try to stick to natural ingredients as much as possible,” says Suma.

She is now currently busy coordinating the meet-up for curly-haired girls in the city which will be held in Chai Kahani in Sainikpuri on August 31. At the masterclass, two of the attendees will get a chance to have their hair styled by Suma who will also share her tips and tricks of dealing with bad hair days and products she swears by. “We are also going to be giving out goodie bags containing products of brands I’m collaborating with in the meet-up. So, I’m pretty excited about it,” signs off Suma.

Popular curly-haired beauties

Kangana Ranaut

Managing curly locks is a difficult task, especially in monsoon. People have always debated about the need of keeping their hair curly. For the gorgeous beauty Kangana Ranaut, it seems to be impossible to straighten out her curls. She sports her wavy hair with almost every airport look. Breaking all stereotypes, Kangana makes news for her bold looks. And to match up to that her beautiful hair is always on point.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is yet another actor of today’s generation who refuses to change for the society. The most captivating thing about her is she’s unapologetically herself. Taapsee always mentions about how free she is without hustling to change her hairdo. It is necessary to not use hot water directly on to the scalp as it may cause hair fall. Her curly hair is evidence enough to understand the rough and raw look she portrays.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s soft, beautiful locks are a proof of curly hair taking over the internet. She wears her hair in a way that it is all the more difficult to find out if it is really curly. People who notice her incredible natural curls wish for her to keep it that way. Her beautiful skin and gorgeous waves is a match made in heaven.

Shakira

Be it for her songs or her sense of style, singer Shakira has always stood out. In the song Whenever Wherever as the singer shakes her hips on rocky terrains or runs with horses, or goes rolling in the mud, more than the sexy acts it is her wavy hair that capured viewers’ attention and set many a heart aflutter.