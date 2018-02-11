Call to expel rebel from AIMPLB

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: On the second day of the 26th plenary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) here at Owaisi Hospital, a senior member of the board has called for the expulsion of another.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AIMPLB working committee member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said there was no other route to be taken than expelling his fellow member Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadvi from the Board for the ‘indiscipline’ shown by him.

“It is wrong of him to say that one or two members of the board took objection or created a scene at the plenary meeting against his remarks. Every single board member objected to the stand he took, i.e. the option of constructing a mosque away from the site of dispute of the Babri Masjid. The matter is still in court. The board is doing its best to gain an honourable judgment in this regard and here is a member of the board who is openly calling for an out-of-court settlement and acceptance of a mosque far away from the site. This stand of his is in clear contradiction with the official stand of the board, which is that only the court can decide in this matter,” said Ilyas, who is also a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and national president of the New-Delhi based political party Welfare Party of India.

Pointing out that a four-member committee headed by board president Maulana Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi was formed to investigate the issue, Ilyas said ‘such indiscipline brought disgrace to the honourable body of scholars’.

On the meeting of Maulana Salman Nadvi with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Ilyas said the meeting held no significance.

“We, as Board members, are not concerned with his meeting with anybody. He is free to meet and discuss anything as an individual, but his stand on the mosque was not approved by the board members. Our objection is with his open call to construct a mosque elsewhere as the solution to the Babri Masjid dispute, and his call to build a university in place of a mosque at the disputed site, and also to his defaming of the board,” said Ilyas.