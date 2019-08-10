Call to streamline Telangana’s local bodies

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday instructed Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to conduct a detailed study on the duties to be performed by local bodies, the extent of their responsibilities and their powers. This exercise is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen Panchayat Raj organisations and provide efficient delivery of services to the people and for comprehensive village development.

The Chief Minister said detailed discussions should be held with officials, subject experts and leaders who have extensive experience in all matters related to Panchayat Raj administration as part of this exercise before a draft plan is prepared.

Once the draft is ready, it will be discussed with MLAs, MPs and MLCs following which it will be taken up for discussion by the State Cabinet. This will be followed by a detailed discussion in the Legislature and suggestions that come during all these discussions will be studied before final instructions are issued on duties, responsibilities and powers to be given to the local bodies, the Chief Minister said.

Once all these steps are completed and elections to municipalities are completed, the 60-Day Action Plan will be implemented, he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed for the filling up of vacancies right from the level of secretaries to ZP chief executive officers. The posts of EOPRDs will be henceforth treated as mandal panchayat officials. Posts of village secretaries, vacancies at the mandal and divisional panchayat levels as well those of deputy CEOs, DPOs, and others should be filled through promotions, he said.

However, panchayat secretaries should be appointed directly, he added.

The Chief Minister’s instructions came at a high-level review meeting he chaired on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Ministers Dayakar Rao, and G Jagadish Reddy, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Panchayat Raj secretary Vikas Raj, Commission Neetu Prasad, CMO Secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Bhoopal Reddy, OSD Priyanka Varghese, MP Banda Prakash, MLAS Marri Janardhan Reddy, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, MLCs Srinivas Reddy, Tera Chinnapureddy, former Minister B Saraiah among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter