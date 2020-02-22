Calorie counter stairs at Raidurg Metro station in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The stairs at Raidurg Metro station are now coated with bright-colours and labelled with calories you’ve burned as you climb each stair.

Avoid escalator or lift and take to the staircase to catch the metro service here. If the first step says, 0.5 calories, take one more step and it informs that you have burnt 1.0 calories. And each step keeps the count going.

The innovative move by Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) comes in a bid to promote a healthier and active lifestyle, especially among youth.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMR, said, “The main intention behind introducing calorie counter stairs is to encourage commuters use the staircase instead of elevators or escalators (unless it is needed) and to make Hyderabad a healthy city.”

Thousands use Hyderabad metro for their commute every day and among those only a few people use stairs. The habit of walking has virtually drained among city youngsters and according to Reddy, the initiative will help cut down the obesity rate to some extent.

The authorities concerned are also urging pedestrians to use staircase at every metro station as a foot over bridge to cross from one side of the road to other in order to avoid accidents and for the easy flow of traffic.

“So far, the response we are receiving is tremendous. The works are underway to introduce calorie counter stairs in other metro rail stations too,” he adds.

