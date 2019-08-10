Camaraderie off the sets

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Like never before, Telugu cinema has been witnessing quite an unusual camaraderie between celebrities, off the sets. Be it to celebrate Friendship Day or a private meet-up, star actors in tinsel town are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to strengthening the bond between them.

Contrary to popular perception that celebs are mostly social outcasts and don’t mingle with anyone or attend social gatherings, some actors like Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared their bonding on social media when they posted their photographs on Friendship Day. Though it took fans by surprise, the pictures created quite a buzz after they went viral on internet.

Recently, Mahesh Babu too happened to meet iSmart Shankar hero Ram Pothineni and hailed the latter’s Telangana local boy avatar in Puri Jagannadh’s comeback film. This atmosphere of star heroes congratulating each other’s work is a good omen.

After attaining stardom, actors get special attention and will be praised by one and all. And public perception towards them too changes and respect grows within no time. Be it actor Nani or new sensation Vijay Devarakonda, these young stars who attained massive fame appeared to be very much grounded, as far as media glare and fandom are concerned.

These actors get practical when it comes to preaching what they practice, even while genuinely praising one’s work. Besides attending pre-release events of budding actors and small-budget movies, this lot has set an example — not something other celebs had done earlier.

On two occasions, Nani appeared in pre-release events of actor Vishwaksen’s Falaknuma Das and later in Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. The Jersey actor spoke his heart in appreciating the work of directors and the lead actors of both the movies after watching the movies. A star hero promoting small movies in a big way — is a rare sight for Telugu audience and industry circles.

Young actors never cease to idolise senior ones. This is proved when actor Sharwanand recently met Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Without making much delay, Sharwa clicked a selfie with the Gabbar Singh actor to share the photograph with his fans.

Recently, Ram Charan took to his Facebook page to appreciate Sharwanand for his work in the upcoming movie Ranarangam. “Super intense!! Sharwanand you nailed it once again! All the best to the entire team of #Ranarangam,” he wrote.

Creative director Sukumar is one among cinema bigwigs who usually keeps on appreciating work of other movie projects, either with a selfie video or an Instagram post. The Rangasthalam director had praised the work of director and actor Vishwaksen for showing the unseen Hyderabad in a very innovative way of narrative. And, later, he showered praises on Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and on Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade.