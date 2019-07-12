Cameron Boyce’s father Victor shares last picture of his son

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Cameron Boyce’s father Victor shared an adorable picture of his son which was just clicked a few hours before the tragic death of the American actor. In the picture uploaded on Instagram, the actor can be seen sitting on a table in a denim jacket with his hand up to his chin. “My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation,” he wrote.

As soon as the picture was posted on the photo-sharing application, several people expressed their condolences to Victor and shared their fondest memories of the actor. One of those included Cameron’s Descendants co-star Dove Cameron, who recently broke her silence about his death and shared an emotional video on Instagram, revealing how hard she was taking the tragic news. “I love you and your whole family so much and forever. There was life before this, and now life after this. My thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you,” the 23-year-old actor commented on the post. Victor’s heartbreaking post comes on the same day that he and his wife Libby opened up to PEOPLE in a statement about the tragedy and expressed their appreciation for the “outpouring of love” they’ve received from their son’s fans, reported by People.